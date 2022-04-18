KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.