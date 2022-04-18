KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $321.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

