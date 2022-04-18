Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Acquires C$10,070.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) Director Janice Jean Murray bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,409.50.
GUD traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.35. The company had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$626.09 million and a PE ratio of 42.46. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Read More
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.