KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Update

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
KNBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.
KNBE opened at $23.79 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.
In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 808,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 492,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.