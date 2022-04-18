KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Update

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE opened at $23.79 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 808,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 492,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.