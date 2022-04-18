Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in March

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 1,492,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,500.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF opened at $4.75 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.
Kobe Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kobe Steel (KBSTF)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.