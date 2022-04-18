Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in March

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 1,492,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,500.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF opened at $4.75 on Monday. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Kobe Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

