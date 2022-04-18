Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85,332 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 261,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 356,811 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

