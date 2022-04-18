KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNYJY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.04) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.96) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($79.35) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.75. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7306 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

