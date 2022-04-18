Konstantin Lichtenwald Sells 68,000 Shares of Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) Stock

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM – Get Rating) Director Konstantin Lichtenwald sold 68,000 shares of Element79 Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,300,500.
Konstantin Lichtenwald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Konstantin Lichtenwald sold 52,000 shares of Element79 Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$53,040.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Konstantin Lichtenwald sold 55,000 shares of Element79 Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$63,800.00.
About Element79 Gold
