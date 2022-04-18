Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,629,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,561,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.