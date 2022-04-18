Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,629,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,561,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.
About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
