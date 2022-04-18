K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.48) to €38.00 ($41.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.67) to €20.50 ($22.28) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.