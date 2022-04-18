KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other KVH Industries news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,120 shares of company stock worth $47,198 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.48. 1,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,050. The company has a market cap of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.65. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About KVH Industries (Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

