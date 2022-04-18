Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.58. 10,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.38 and a 200 day moving average of $280.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $254.46 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

