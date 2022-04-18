Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.52 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q3 guidance at $6.70-8.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $456.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.19. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $455.84 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $717.42.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

