Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $5.60 on Monday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Get Lancashire alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCSHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.70) to GBX 434 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 815 ($10.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.65.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.