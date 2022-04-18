Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 guidance at $2.70-2.80 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landstar System stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average is $163.65. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

