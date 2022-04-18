Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $226.93 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 760,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.