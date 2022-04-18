LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 25th (NASDAQ:LVACU)

LAVA Medtech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 25th. LAVA Medtech Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ LVACU opened at $10.04 on Monday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

