Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 480.3 days.

Shares of Lawson stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Lawson has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

