Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 480.3 days.
Shares of Lawson stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Lawson has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.
Lawson Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lawson (LWSOF)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.