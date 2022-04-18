Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 329 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 330 ($4.30) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.95) to GBX 350 ($4.56) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

LGGNY opened at $18.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

