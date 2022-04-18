Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $14.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.95 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $109.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $110.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $129,480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

