Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $8.27 on Monday. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.
About Lendlease Group (Get Rating)
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lendlease Group (LLESY)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.