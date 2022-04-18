Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $8.27 on Monday. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

