Lennox International (LII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Lennox International to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY22 guidance at $13.50-14.50 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $239.96 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $239.55 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

