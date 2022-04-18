LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LG Display by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

