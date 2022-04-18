Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

LBTYA stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

