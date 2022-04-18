Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Given a C$1.80 Price Target at National Bankshares

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) received a C$1.80 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

Liberty Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 371,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 534,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$598,687.04.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

