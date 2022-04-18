Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $74.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.56.
LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
NYSE:LSPD opened at $25.47 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
