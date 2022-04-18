Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Up 32.3% in March

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $25.47 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

