Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. 1,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,162. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.