Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $149.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.83.

Several analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

LECO stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.82. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $121.65 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

