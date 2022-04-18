Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 776,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $121.65 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

