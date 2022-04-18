Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $129.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.82.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 56,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

