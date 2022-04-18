Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $10.28.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
