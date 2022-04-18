Lithia Motors (LAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $290.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $406.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.10 and its 200 day moving average is $309.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

