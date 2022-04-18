Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.66. 1,965,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.69. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.