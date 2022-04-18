Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LONCF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

