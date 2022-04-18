Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
LONCF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.97.
About Loncor Gold
