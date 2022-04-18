London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,098.57 ($118.56).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.73) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 8,600 ($112.07) to GBX 9,300 ($121.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.31) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($123.79) to GBX 9,200 ($119.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($90.33) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($19,872.82). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($102.49), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,416,586.33).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,150 ($106.20) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,230 ($81.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,546 ($111.36). The stock has a market cap of £45.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,467.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,255.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

