LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 131.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.88.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

