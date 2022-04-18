LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 131.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About LTC Properties (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
