Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 29.5% in March

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 388,200 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

LUCD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 3,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,933. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.