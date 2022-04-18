Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 144,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

