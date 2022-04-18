Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY 2025 guidance at $2.000-$ EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.300-$1.500 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $466.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luxfer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Luxfer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

