LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,960,000 after purchasing an additional 991,811 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.