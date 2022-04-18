Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Update

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Currently, 26.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

NASDAQ LYEL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.08. 27,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

