Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -474.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Macerich by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.