MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.