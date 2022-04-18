Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Macy’s posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

