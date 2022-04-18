Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of MALJF opened at $7.92 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)
