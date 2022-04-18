Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of MALJF opened at $7.92 on Monday. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.