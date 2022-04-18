Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.01. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.