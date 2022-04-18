Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.