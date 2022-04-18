Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $672.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

