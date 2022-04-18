Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Update

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MDOUF opened at $23.68 on Monday. Maisons du Monde has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

